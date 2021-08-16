Condemnation has continued to trail the attack on commercial vehicles in Jos, the Plateau state capital which led to some casualties

The Plateau state police command has disclosed that it is making efforts to arrest the hoodlums behind the attack

The state government has imposed a curfew in some troubled areas of the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order

Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka, has said miscreants and hoodlums were responsible for the attacks along Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area which led to the deaths of 23 travellers.

According to The Guardian, the police boss stated that the hoodlums wanted to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cause trouble and loot.

Police have called on Plateau state residents to be law-abiding. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He disclosed that the August 14 attack was not the first time such an incident will be happening in the state.

The commissioner made the disclosure at a briefing by the head of security agencies in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Egbuka said.

“These are miscreants and hoodlums who wanted to take advantage of the situation to cause trouble and loot.

“This was not the first time it has happened. We do not want to name anybody.''

The Punch reported that the police commissioner said 36 persons were rescued unhurt from the attack.

He noted that investigations are ongoing and arrests are being made.

The police boss assured residents of the state that the criminals and miscreants responsible for the attack would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Egbuka advised citizens to abide by the curfew imposed on troubled areas of the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello condemns Jos attacks

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has expressed concerns over the fresh outbreak of violence in the Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau state.

The News Nigeria reported that Governor Bello who is the chairman of the security committee of the Northern Governors Forum assured the people of the government's effort to protect all citizens.

He described the attack as inhuman, barbaric, and unwarranted, saying the cause of such mindless attack must be investigated with perpetrators brought to book.

Source: Legit