Plateau state commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka has given fresh updates concerning the brutal attack on commercial vehicles in Jos, on Saturday, August 14.

The commissioner hinted that those behind the attack were miscreants and hoodlums who were trying to cause chaos and loot

He thereby urged the citizens to abide by the 24-hour curfew imposed in affected areas in the state, adding that violators would be severely dealt with

Plateau, Jos- The commissioner of police in plateau state, Edward Egbuka, has said that the attack on commercial vehicles in Jos on Saturday, August 14, was not the first time such incident would occur, the Punch reports.

According to him, the police will not engage in name calling, because those behind the attack leading to the death of 23 persons, were miscreants and hoodlums who wanted to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cause mayhem.

The commissioner made this statement during a briefing by head of security agencies in the state to plateau state governor, Simon Lalong.

The Plateau Police Commissioner, Head of security agencies in the state, brief Gov. Simon Lalong on the attack/curfew in the state. Photo credit: @Government of Plateau State.

Legit.ng gathered that the statement was issued in Jos by the governor’s director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

The news agency of nigeria report, further indicates that the meeting followed the attack on commuters along Rubuka road in Jos North Local Government area during which 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

Egbuka said:

“These are miscreants and hoodlums who wanted to take advantage of the situation to wreak havoc and loot.

“This is not the first time it has happened. We do not want to name anybody."

According to him, a total number of 36 persons have been rescued unhurt from the attack and are in good condition. Adding that discreet investigations are ongoing and arrests are being made.

He thereby urged the citizens to abide by the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos south and Bassa local government areas. Also, that the order was being enforced and that violators would be dealt with.

Photos Emerge as 25 Travellers Killed in Jos Buried in Mass Grave, Victims Identified

Earlier, Twenty-five travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery, according to Daily Nigerian.

The report by the newspaper indicates that the hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

The Plateau state police command in a statement on Saturday, August 14, confirmed the attack, saying 22 persons died and 14 injured.

