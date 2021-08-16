Roland Azuvugu, a brilliant Ghanaian boy who used to live on the street as he was one of 25 children, currently needs funding to pursue MSc at Oxford

The gentleman, although he had no support during childhood, fended for himself to start his education at 14

Roland went on to get a presidential award in JHS, set a record in SHS and had first-class in Petroleum Engineering at KNUST, Ghana

A young man in Ghana identified as Roland Azuvugu has obtained admission at Oxford University to study an MSc in Environmental Change and Management but has no means to afford it.

Roland Azuvugu is a man from a humble beginning in Ghana who strived to obtain a place for himself on the academic ladder of success.

Roland Azuvugu Credit: LinkedIn, Roland Avuzugu

Source: UGC

A personal friend to Roland named Philemon Gyasi-Antwi who recounted portions of his story on Facebook indicated that the smart gentleman obtained a first-class in Petroleum Engineering from KNUST, Ghana.

Difficult childhood

Roland's story as narrated on Crowdfunder indicates that he started off as the 13th child among 25 children and had to fend for himself as a street child for the most part of his early education.

The brilliant young man's education was delayed as he was only able to start at age 14.

Academic excellence

From then onwards, he excelled, winning a presidential award in junior high school and set unbeaten academic records in his senior high school.

These achievements secured Roland a place at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi which he was able to attend with a TEST for Ghana scholarship.

Pertaining to his current admission at Oxford University, Roland has been awarded a partial scholarship through the UK Government’s Commonwealth Scholarship programme and the Showa Denko Materials Environmental Scholarship through Linacre College.

However, there is still a shortfall of £5,000 (N2 million) for a full scholarship including tuition and maintenance fees.

Source: Legit