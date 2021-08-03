A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) has celebrated finally landing a PhD scholarship to study in the United States

The man identified as Olaide Oludayo Abiona reminiscing on the journey to success said he got rejected about 10 times

Olaide however said he remained resolute in his quest to get a scholarship to his destination of choice, the United States

A Nigerian graduate has braved the failures and difficulties to achieve his academic dream.

Olaide Oludayo Abiona who is a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) is the recipient of a fully funded PhD scholarship to read biomedical sciences at Medical College of Wisconsin, in Wisconsin, USA.

Olaide stated that he learnt from his first set of rejections and applied again Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olaide Oludayo Abiona

An excited Olaide broke the news on his LinkedIn page as he shared photos of his moment at the airport enroute to the USA.

He started applying for scholarships in his final year

Olaide revealed that he had always wanted to further his studies in the United States and began applying to US varsities and institutions right from his final year at LASU. The first three applications he made were unsuccessful.

Learning from the previous experience, the young man again applied but this time to 8 institutions.

Unfortunately, 7 of the 8 turned out unsuccessful with only one giving him the nod.

Describing his experience applying for scholarships, Olaide said it almost ate him up but he triumphed at the end.

In his words:

"It was an extremely tough journey, one filled with diligence, hardwork, as well as phychological and emotional intricacies. I must confess that this mission almost ate me up and was one filled with a lot of uncertainties along the way. However, I triumphed in the end."

Social media users hail his success

John Olaitan Ojelabi stated:

"Congratulations Sir Dayo, very deserving. I wish you the very best. Keep winning sir."

Sarah Oladejo said:

"Congratulations Dayo, you have always been excellent."

David Ogunmola commented:

"Congratulations King. Keep setting the bar high."

Taiwo Adebiyi remarked:

"Congratulations Olaide Oludayo Abiona . Well deserved."

Adetutu Oluwasanmi stated:

"Congratulations Olaide Oludayo Abiona. Keep winning."

