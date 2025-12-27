A pro-Tinubu support group has shared food items with some residents of Enugu state in commemoration of Christmas

The group which acknowleded the challenges of food security in Nigeria said its gesture is part of the interventions to address the situation

SERHA also commended President Tinubu, highlighting some of his policies that are of direct benefit to the southeast region

Enugu state - The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has called on residents of Enugu state to embrace unity, patience and hope.

Belusochukwu Enwere, the national coordinator of SERHA, made the call during the group's distribution of food items to residents of the southeastern state.

A pro-Tinubu support group has shared food items with some residents of Enugu state in commemoration of Christmas. Photo credit: SERHA

Christmas: Why we shared food items - SERHA

Enwere said the food distribution was part of SERHA's efforts to support households and promote food security during the festive season. He added that the gesture was also a symbol of hope, solidarity and unity in celebration of the birth of Christ.

The SEHRA coordinator further noted that the initiative reflects the people-centred philosophy of the Renewed Hope Agenda being championed by the Bola Tinubu administration.

Food security remains a major challenge - SERHA

Enwere also spoke on the state of food security in Nigeria, adding that the current situation is part of the reasons behind SERHA's gesture.

His words:

“Food security remains a major challenge confronting our nation, and it is in recognition of this reality that SERHA has intervened by bringing food support directly to the grassroots."

He described the food sharing exercise as a modest contribution aimed at helping families in Enugu state put food on their tables during the Christmas season. While acknowledging that food items alone cannot resolve all socioeconomic challenges, Enwere stressed that the gesture sends a clear message that the people are not forgotten and that support remains within reach.

Enwere urged beneficiaries to use the food items judiciously, just as he assured them that the distribution was one of several planned engagements aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening community resilience and fostering unity.

According to him, SERHA will continue to collaborate with relevant institutions and stakeholders to implement beneficial programmes in the region.

Tinubu hailed for establishing SEDC

Meanwhile, Enwere commended President Tinubu for the establishment of the South East Development Commission SEDC, which he said is driving significant development across the Igbo-dominated region.

The SERHA coordinator also praised the Tinubu administration for including young Nigerians in governance, describing it as a commendable step towards national growth and sustainability.

He said SERHA wil continute to champion inclusive development, equity and shared prosperity across the southeast.

Bandits grab Christmas foodstuffs from Kaduna man

In another report, armed bandits on motorcycles in Gidan Abe, Kachia local government area of Kaduna state, snatched foodstuffs and drinks from a motorcyclist on his way home for Christmas.

The incident, confirmed by a community leader, occurred in December 2024, though the victim was unharmed.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Hassan Mansur, had yet to confirm the details of the robbery.

