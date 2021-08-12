Many people who have achieved success today struggled through life and stories of their humble beginnings serve as inspirations to those aspiring to achieve the same feat or more. Some of these people were security guards who have been elevated to juicy positions.

Legit.ng presents six former security guards who made it big by getting elevated to juicy positions or going back to school.

1. Idris gets promoted

A Nigerian man simply identified as Idris was elevated from a security post to another position in the same bank he worked as a security guard after indicating interest in a job opening.

His boss, Ayomide Babalola, gave him the opportunity to prove himself after telling him that he was qualified for the position the bank advertised.

He had a National Diploma at the time and was about to round off with his university degree programme.

2. Nkechi Benjamin gets an internship at a big firm

A Nigerian lady identified as Nkechi Benjamin saw herself through school by working as a security officer.

Things finally changed for her after getting an internship job at Duport Midstream Company Limited. The company also offered her accommodation because there was nowhere she could stay in Lagos.

3. Ubong King is a successful life coach and consultant

A Nigerian man, Ubong King, was a security man in Ajegunle 20 years ago. The man, who shared a throwback photo of himself on social media, is now a life coach and consultant.

According to Ubong, to get to where he is right now, he had to constantly pursue self-improvement every day.

4. Bismark Boadi transition from security man to university undergraduate

A Ghanaian man identified as Bismark Boadi used to work as a security guard at the National Investment Bank (NIB) in Kaneshie, Accra.

The young man's level has changed as he is now a student of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa.

5. Russell Ledet becomes a medical student

Russell Ledet, a medical student in the United States, used to work as a watchman at the hospital he works in.

According to the hardworking doctor, he manned the gates at Baton Rouge General Medical Center for five years while studying medicine.

6. Abdul Alim gets promoted to member of technical staff

A young man, Abdul Alim, got promoted to member of the technical staff of an organisation he worked for as a security officer.

During his conversation with one of the senior employees of the company, he was asked about his studies and computer knowledge.

The young man told the senior employee that he learnt a little bit of HTML in school and the latter asked him if he wanted to learn, and he responded in the affirmative. The rest is now history.

