Popular Nigerian social media user known as Aunty Esther has passed away amid her battle with breast cancer

Her caregiver, Aunty Muse, confirmed the news on Saturday, December 27, 2025, via a post on X

Before her death, Aunty Esther had shared her health struggles with the public, which drew widespread attention and support

Mensah Omolola, also known as Aunty Esther on X, sparked national debate in recent months after publicly refusing a blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her cancer treatment.

She based her decision on her Jehovah’s Witness faith, which prohibits such procedures.

Her death was announced by media personality #AUNTYMUSE_, who supported her throughout her treatment.

Nigerians donated nearly ₦30 million to support her medical care, drawing national attention to her story.

Wisdom Obi-Dickson, also known as @Wizarab10 on X, led the fundraising and confirmed that a total of ₦30.7 million had been raised by December 1, 2025.

In a post on her X account, Aunty Esther revealed that medical examinations had shown the cancer was limited to her breast and armpit areas.

She stated that doctors had recommended chemotherapy but advised that her blood levels needed to be improved first.

“My organs inside fine. Doc say she want to start chemotherapy but I go take injection,” she wrote, adding that she and her family had chosen alternative treatments to boost her blood count without transfusion.

She also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support, saying: “I appreciate everyone. Thank you, #Wizarab10 and #the_beardsina. God bless.”

Obi-Dickson later claimed that Aunty Esther’s church had warned her of possible disciplinary action, including disfellowship, if she agreed to a blood transfusion.

He said the doctors had provided two options: a transfusion-supported treatment well within the budget, or a more expensive, time-consuming alternative that avoided blood transfusions.

Esther reportedly chose the latter based on her religious beliefs.

@AUNTYMUSE_ noted that Esther’s stance against transfusion had been clear from the beginning, even before fundraising efforts started.

She also said that specialists had agreed that the non-transfusion treatment might still be effective.

The incident triggered mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians suggesting that the donated funds be redirected to other patients in situations where life-saving medical advice is declined.

See the announcement below:

Aunty Esther's death trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MrAnuoluwapoO said:

"Life is so fickle. One minute you’re popular and loved, the next you’re helpless and fighting for your life. Crazy spin."

@Shann_0A said:

"Has anyone ever gotten to a point where by the sad news you hear in a day is too much and you just "lol" cos you don't even know where to begin from. From the guy that got married and died the next day,to Allwell Ademola, to Aunty Esther... Omo may their soul RIP."

@oxmilan said:

"My eyes no believe wetin e dey see, this woman had all the support from absolutely strangers but religion made her decline omo idk what to say again mennnn, rest easy."

@HelenOkoye11 said:

"She did not listen, she followed the voice she trusted most, her own belief, steady & unbending. She was loved by many, though not everyone could carry the weight of her kind of grace. She smiled often, a soft light hiding a stubborn flame, strength dressed as joy."

@TeemarsBeauty said:

"Auntie Esther may be stubborn but she’s an amazing woman. May the almighty forgive her shortcomings May her soul rest in peace."

