Allegations have continued to trail the All Progressives Congress ward congress conducted in various parts of the country

This time the Gwer-East chapter in Benue state claims that fake returns were submitted even when the ward congress did not take place

Members who are crying foul alleged that no congresses were held in 12 of the 14 council wards in the area

Gwer-East, Benue - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Gwer-East of Benue state stated that no ward congresses were held in the local government area.

The Punch reports that this was made known in a petition signed by 11 elders as the APC Appeal panel began sitting in Makurdi on Monday, August 16.

In a petition signed by the stakeholders of the party in the local government, it was alleged that false returns were made even when the congress did not hold

The petition addressed to the chairman revealed that the congress was not conducted in 12 of the 14 council wards of the local government.

It was gathered that false returns were made alleging that certain individuals had been elected into the executive councils of the party at that level of the party hierarchy.

James Orgunga, the state caretaker publicity secretary in reaction to the petition, acknowledged the receipt of the suit from the local government, adding that more local government areas have also petitioned the panel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ward congress: Aggrieved members drag APC to court, seek nullification

Earlier, members of the APC in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state have headed to court to challenge the outcome of the party ward congress.

The aggrieved members filed a suit at a Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, seeking nullification of the exercise conducted on July 31, in the local government.

Though the ruling party described the congress as free and fair across the 203 wards in the state, members in Ifedore, however, cried foul over the exercise, hence the lawsuit.

Source: Legit