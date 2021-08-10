The All Progressives Congress is to answer questions in court over the party’s ward congress in Ifedore local government area

This came after aggrieved members in Ondo state filed a suit at a Federal High Court, sitting in Akure.

Ondo APC members who are crying foul over the conduct of the congress are seeking nullification of the exercise

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state have headed to court to challenge the outcome of the recently conducted party ward congress.

The Punch reports that the aggrieved members filed a suit at a Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, seeking nullification of the exercise conducted on July 31, in the local government.

Though the ruling party described the congress as free and fair across the 203 wards in the state, members in Ifedore, however, cried foul over the exercise, hence the lawsuit.

The claimants are asking for a court order to set aside all actions and decisions taken by the defendants and grant an injunction voiding the congresses.

According to them, the congress was undemocratic, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Idowu Adebusuyi, a leader in the party from the council area allegedly said APC did not carry along the majority of members in the local government.

Adebusuyi addressing journalists on Tuesday, August 10, revealed that was one of the reasons the suit was filed against the ruling party.

Similarly, Gboyega Isiaka, the chairman of the congress committee in reaction to the lawsuit said he was aware of the protest of the aggrieved members but said that the matter would be resolved.

Uncertainty as PDP says Supreme Court has nullified APC congresses under Governor Buni

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that any congress conducted by the APC under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive remains is a nullity.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the statement via the party’s official Facebook page on Sunday, August 1.

Ologbondiyan said by virtue of the constitution Buni cannot hold any executive position in the APC, while serving as a governor of a state.

