The nationwide All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress was held in Imo and the exercise was successful in the state

Party members trooped out en masse to exercise their rights as members of the governing party in the state

A group in the state has praised the leadership of the party in Imo and Governor Hope Uzodimma for the successful exercise

Owerri - A socio-political organisation, Imo Progressives Alliance (IPA) has praised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo for the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses across the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 3, the convener of the group, Comrade Chinyeaka Ndukwu expressed delight about the impressive turnout of party members to democratically elect their prefered officials.

The group commended Imo APC and Governor Uzodimma for the peaceful ward congress in the state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Key officials In Imo APC commended

According to the group, it was a clear affirmation of the acceptance level of the unique leadership style of the party leader and executive governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The group further commended the governor for the choice of experienced leaders especially in Ahiazu Mbaise local government like the area's coordinator in the person of Chief Paul Obasi.

The group also mentioned Chief Larry Obinna Chikwe and Chief Ethelbert Ugwuh who currently serve as IMC chairman and IMC party chairman respectively.

According to the group:

“These distinguished leaders are tested mobilizers who have all it takes to expand the coast of the party at the grassroots level.”

Comrade Ndukwu called on lovers of progress in Imo to continue to rally around the current administration in the state, adding that the Uzodimma-led administration is poised to deliver necessary democratic dividends to the people.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Imo chapter of the APC on Saturday, July 31 conducted a successful ward congress across the state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media unit of the Imo APC stated that party members participated in the exercise.

According to the statement, the atmosphere was very peaceful and members conducted themselves in an orderly manner devoid of the outcome.

No room for parallel congresses

Before the exercise, the APC threatened to sanction any member or group who organises any parallel congress.

The national caretaker committee, in a notice, issued to all members and signed on Friday, July 30 and seen by Legit.ng, reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of December 2020.

The notice which was signed by the party's national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the NEC resolution subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

