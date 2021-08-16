Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has declared that Nigeria cannot afford to lose former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abiodun said the former president still had “a lot to offer the nation and humanity.”

The governor said this on Sunday when the former president paid a condolence visit to him over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, at his Iperu-Remo Family House.

He said, “Baba, you are going nowhere. Baba, by the grace of God, you will live longer. We cannot afford your going now. You have been my father over the years, but, now that my biological father has gone to meet with the saints, you have to step up now to be my father,” Abiodun said.

The governor, who described his father as humble, God-fearing, disciplined and focused man, stressed that he lived for his family and community.

Obasanjo in his remarks, called on the people to take a lesson from the death of Pa Abiodun, noting everyone would answer the call one day no matter how long.

The former President said, “The lesson from this is that one day we will be no more. It does not matter how long we live, but how we lived. What will people say about you? Baba lived a life of service to his community, God and his family.

“I have come to share in the grief of missing a loved one. It does not matter how old, we still miss them. Baba has done his best and has gone to be with his creator.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun's father dies at 89 after brief illness

Recall that Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, the father of the Ogun state governor died on Monday, August 2, at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on the evening of Monday, August 2, and seen by Legit.ng, the deceased was survived by his wife, Victoria Abiodun, children and grandchildren.

According to the statement, Abiodun was an educationist and worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western state as he was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

Ogun state governor declares his top priority in government

In a related development, Governor Abiodun revealed his top priority in government few days after his father passed on.

The Ogun state governor on Wednesday, August 11, said his father had asked him to respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities.

The governor who described the demise of his father as “painful and a great loss to him and his family”, said he broke down in tears when he received the news of the death of his father.

