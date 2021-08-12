Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed what his father advised him to do in office before his demise

The ogun state governor said his father urged him to prioritized civil servants, pensioners and their gratuities

Abiodun described the demise of his father as a painful one and a great loss to him and his family

Ogun state- Governor Dapo Abiodun has revealed his top priority in government.

The Punch reports that, the ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, August 11, said his father Emmanuel Abiodun had asked him to respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioner gets their gratuities.

Dapo Abiodun declare his top priority in government after the demise of his dad, Emmanuel Abiodun. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

"When I assumed office, my dad told me to be faithful to the oath of office I took, he said I should respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities and all will be well.

“He also asked me to treat teachers well, you know that was his constituency, he told me to pay workers on time, before the last day of the month."

The governor who described the demise of his father as “painful and a great loss to him and his family”, said he broke down in tears when he received the news of the death of his father.

“My father lived for his family and community. We are a well-knitted family. I have always feared a day like this. My father was a humble man.

“I am greatly pained by his death, but slowly coming to terms with the fact that he is no more. He had a humble beginning, but a glorious end.”

Meanwhile, Abiodun’s father passed on last week Tuesday after he was rushed to a hospital abroad.

Recounting his experience with his father while growing up, Abiodun said he never saw his father got angry, but would always discipline his children when they misbehaved.

He added that his father admonished him to respect teachers and he has carefully kept to that advise.

Abiodun further noted that his late father was a humble man who lived for his family and community.

“People say I am humble. Of course I will be when my parents, especially, my father was a very humble man. This is because of my upbringing. I learnt to follow his lifestyle and footsteps."

Abiodun, who just returned from abroad, disclosed this when he recived remo traditional rulers, members of ijebu-remo unity forum, labour union leaders, NANS leadership and other prominent personalities who paid him and his family a condolence visit at his family house in Iperu-Remo.

The governor, however, urged the people of the state to live a humble life and serve humanity, the virtues, which he said would leave a lasting legacy on the mind of the people after their demise.

