Dr. EMMANUEL ABIODUN PASSES ON AT 89

Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, the father of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, died on Monday, August 2, at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

The Abiodun Family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State has announced the passing on of their Patriach, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who slept in The Lord on Monday August 2, 2021 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members, amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR.

A statement by the Family today in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

The statement by Prince Dapo Abiodun said further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

Source: Legit Newspaper