Former presidential aide Doyin Okupe has said he is the most qualified to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Okupe said he fits the description of an ideal president Nigeria should have in 2023 as recently visualised/recommended by the former head of state, Babangida

The Ogun state-born politician also said the northern region should not think about producing the next president in 2023

Lagos, Nigeria - Dr Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said he is the one former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, had in mind during his recent interview where he talked about the 2023 presidency.

The former head of state had said in the interview that he had already seen three potential candidates that can emerge as the president and they are in their 60s.

Former presidential aide, Dr Doyin Okupe, says he is the most qualified candidate to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023. Photo credit: WuzupNigeria

Babangida had said the next president must be well versed in economics and be a good politician. adding that he has "seen one, or two or three of such persons already.”

I'm the one IBB had in mind

Appearing as a guest on Arise News TV on Friday, August 13, Okupe said IBB must definitely have him in mind, saying he is the most qualified person to be the next president, followed by the current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He also ruled out a northerner as the next president, saying the north would have served eight years by the time President Buhari completes his tenure in 2023, Daily Trust reported, also citing the Arise News TV's programme.

Okupe stated that it is not an impossible thing to join the race because he is also in his 60s.

His words:

“The person (the next President) should be somebody who can pick up his phone and call at least one person in every local government of the federation.

“That means it is somebody who already moved around, who has socially interacted with people from all sections of Nigeria. He understands Nigeria.

“I also agree with that, in his 60s. For instance, if I join the race, I am in my 60s.

“And I think that by what IBB has actually said, I have not spoken to him, I have a feeling that he had me in mind.

“Believe me sincerely. I must be one of them. I am serious. Because there is no local government in this country I have not visited five times in my lifetime, there is none and I am the most really well-prepared person to be president.”

APC and PDP are the same

Meanwhile, Okupe also said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the same.

The Ogun state-born politician said there’s not much separating the two Nigerian political parties as up to 70 per cent of people who control power in the APC today were all members of the PDP.

Okupe mentioned the present and former governors of Ogun state as members who have held sway in the PDP but now find themselves as leaders in the APC.

