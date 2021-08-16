Factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on Governor David Umahi to become the pillar of strength for Ndigbo

According to the group, the absence of Igbos at the federal level of government demands that the region step up to make their people noted

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation described the chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum as the modern father of Ebonyi

Abakaliki - Following the absence of an Igbo man at the highest level of government, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has been urged to step up and become the pillar of strength for Ndigbo.

The appeal was made by the factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary-general of the Chidi Ibeh-led faction, on Sunday, August 15, in Abakaliki, The Guardian reports.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has implored Governor Umahi to step up and become the pillar of strength for Ndigbo. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

According to the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Umahi’s impressive performance had redefined governance in Ebonyi.

Isiguzoro maintained that the Igbos need direction in the absence of the legends, saying the responsibility falls on Umahi that he concedes to the burden of leadership bestowed on him, The Independent added.

The Igbo body described the chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum as the modern father of Ebonyi.

