A former minister of works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has come under attacks by the people of the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria

Ogunlewe had said that the zone is not prepared to produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023

The Ohanaeze Worldwide, however, berated Ogunlewe over the comment, saying that the Ndigbos are more united than before

Lagos - Following his comment on the proposed Igbo presidency in 2023, the apex-Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has lambasted a former minister of works, Adeseye Ogunlewe.

Daily Sun reports that Ogunlewe said that the lack of unity among the Igbo was a bane to their aspiration for president in 2023.

Ohanaeze has berated a former PDP chieftain, Adeseye Ogunlewe over a comment on the Igbo presidency. Credit: Ohanaeze.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Ohanaeze in a statement issued on Thursday, August 12, by its secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in response to Ogunlewe, said the former minister was suffering from ‘mouth diarrhoea.’

Ogunlewe's statement meant to disparage Ndigbo ahead of 2023 presidential election

The statement said Ogunlewe's statement was a calculated attempt, crooked and provocative onslaught against Ndigbo intertwined with fallacies and falsehoods.

Isiguzoro:

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the man suffering from mouth diarrhoea, but we call on Nigerians to ignore him, as 2023 is not about southeast but the repair of a country sinking deep into the abyss of disintegration and insecurity.

"Ogunlewe is not speaking for Omo oduduwa or Yoruba nation men and women of morality from the southeast are supporting and canvassing for the 2023 Igbo presidency, not the 2023 southeast presidency, the difference between the former and latter is what the likes of Ogunlewe may not comprehend easily."

He noted that the survival of Nigeria beyond 2023 lies in the fact that every section of the country had tasted the presidency except the igbo, and attempts by the fifth columnist to coax and intimidate.

Ohanaeze said contrary to Ogunlewe’s claims, the Igbo are united in its aspiration for the 2023 presidency, saying a lot of consultative meetings and backstage activities are ongoing to convince Nigerians of the need for the 2023 Igbo presidency project.

The group said:

“Igbo leadership is at the forefront of this noble project, and Igbo presidential hopefuls are putting finishing touches on 2023 Presidency, surely we hope Ogunlewe will jump the ship immediately Igbp succeed President Muhammadu in 2023.”

Source: Legit.ng