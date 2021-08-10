Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not happy with the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The group says the decision by IPOB is causing hardship for the people of the southeast economically

Ohanaeze urged IPOB to look for other ways to register its grievances over the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Enugu - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to discontinue its sit-at-home protest.

According to the group, IPOB should explore other means to demonstrate support for its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

IPOB says it will continue the sit-at-home protests until Kanu is released. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Ohanaeze pleads with IPOB to shelf idea

IPOB had announced that its order should be observed every Monday in the southeast to protest the detention of Kanu.

Residents in the region stayed at home on the first day of the order for fear of being harassed by members of the separatist group.

Ohanaeze spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in an interview with The Punch newspaper on Tuesday, August 10 condemned the killings and attacks which were witnessed on the first day on Monday, August 9.

His words:

“We are sad that we lost yet other lives to the process. Violence is not to be celebrated in any way at all. We have always urged them (IPOB) to thread on the side of caution because we believe that dialogue and deliberations are better ways of achieving results.

“Ohanaeze’s position is that it should not continue. It is not necessary destroying the socio-economic activities of the southeast. There are other ways of expressing support to Nnamdi Kanu short of shutting down the socio-economic activities of the southeast.

“We are aware that people from Cameroon, people from other parts of Nigeria are in the southeast for commercial purposes. This disruption is not good for the development of the southeast, it is adding hardship to the people.

“Even yesterday (Monday), many people didn’t take the NECO examination because of the sit-at-home order. We have appealed to IPOB to reconsider its position and rather have a collective deliberation and come to a consensus on how to further press its demands.”

Groups, Individuals appeal to IPOB to backdown

Earlier, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) appealed to IPOB to cease their planned sit-at-home order in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

Similarly, Osita Okechukwu, director-general of Voice of Nigeria, opposed the plan by IPOB to impose a weekly lockdown in the southeast zone.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated that resorting to such a measure will be of no benefit to the residents of the region.

Okechukwu advised the secessionist group to rescind its decision and allow the rule of law to prevail in the trial of its leader.

