Opposition political parties have all lost out in the Lere federal constituency seat in Kaduna state on Saturday, August 14

The APC's victory was announced by Prof. Wada Adamu Attah the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission

Ahmed Manir was reported to have polled 33, 958 votes to defeat PDP’s Ibrahim Usman, who got 16, 271 votes

Kaduna state - Engineer Ahmed Manir, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lere House of Representatives Federal Constituency by-election in Kaduna state, has been declared the winner.

Daily Trust reports that Professor Wada Adamu Attah, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s retuning officer declared the result of the poll that was conducted on Saturday, August 14.

INEC has declared APC declared winner of the by-election for the Lere Federal Constituency seat in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that Manir garnered 33, 958 votes to defeat his closest rival in the poll, Barrister Ibrahim Usman, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got a total of 16, 271 votes.

Malam Salihi Abdulkarim of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came distance third by polling 294 votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance with ni candidate pulled 125 votes, according to The Punch.

The by-election which recorded a low turnout of voters was conducted to fill the seat following the death of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Suleiman Lere back in April.

APC wins Gwaram federal constituency by-election

Earlier, Alhaji Yusuf Galami candidate of the ruling APC was declared winner of the by-election to fill the Gwaram federal constituency seat in Jigawa state.

According to Prof. Ahmad Shehu, the returning officer, Galambi polled 29,372 votes to defeat PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa, who had 10,047 votes.

Jubilation as PDP wins Sabon Gari Constituency

Meanwhile, the PDP has had the last laugh in Kano state over bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

This follows its victory in the election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral umpire declared Alhaji Usman Baba of the PDP as the winner of the bye-election to the unhappiness of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit