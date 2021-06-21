Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress has defeated that of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party

The victory was announced by Prof. Ahmad Shehu, the returning officer of the bye-election in Gwaram federal constituency

Galambi was reported to have polled 29,372 votes to defeat PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa, who got 10,047 votes

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another big win for the ruling All Progressives Congress as its candidate, Alhaji Yusuf Galami, was declared winner of Saturday bye-election.

The election was to fill the Gwaram federal constituency seat in Jigawa, Guardian Newspaper reports.

APC has won Gwaram Federal Constituency bye-election

Source: UGC

According to Prof. Ahmad Shehu, the returning officer, Galambi polled 29,372 votes to defeat PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa, who had 10,047 votes, Premium Times added.

He said:

“Galambi, having secured the highest number of votes in the bye-election, is hereby declared the winner."

PDP wins Sabon Gari Constituency in Kaduna

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the last laugh in Kano state in the bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

This followed its victory in the election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral umpire declared Alhaji Usman Baba of the PDP as the winner of the bye-election to the unhappiness of the ruling APC.

99 political appointees sacked

In another report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state disclosed on Friday, June 18, that he has sacked 99 political appointees. The governor made the disclosure at a media chat with some journalists, explaining that the disengaged political appointees constitute 30 per cent of the political officeholders.

Governor El-Rufai added that he started implementing its "rightsizing policy" by disengaging 99 political appointees but is yet to sack any state civil servant.

He explained that only agencies connected to the local government system have disengaged staff and these include the 23 local government councils, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Primary Health Care Board.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

NLC writes President Buhari, threatens to resume Kaduna strike

In other news, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warned that it may resume its suspended strike in Kaduna following an alleged breach of agreement by the state government.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 4, in Abuja.

The labour leader said the Kaduna government was refusing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with members of the organised labour.

Source: Legit