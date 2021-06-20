Candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party has defeated that of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The candidate, Alhaji Usman Baba, won the bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly

The bye-election followed the declaration of the seat as vacant by the state House Assembly in April

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Usman Baba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Dr Mohammed-Nuruddin Musa, who declared the result on Saturday in Zaria, said Baba won the election with 9,113 votes.

APC has lost the Sabon Gari Constituency bye-election in Kaduna. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai

He defeated his closest contender, Malam Musa Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 7, 404 votes.

The returning officer also said that Malam Anas Abdullahi of the ADC had 62 votes; Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election followed the declaration of the seat as vacant by the state House Assembly in April.

This was due to the failure of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Aminu Shagali to participate in legislative activities for more than 360 days.

In another report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state disclosed on Friday, June 18, that he has sacked 99 political appointees. The governor made the disclosure at a media chat with some journalists, explaining that the disengaged political appointees constitute 30 per cent of the political officeholders.

Governor El-Rufai added that he started implementing its "rightsizing policy" by disengaging 99 political appointees but is yet to sack any state civil servant.

He explained that only agencies connected to the local government system have disengaged staff and these include the 23 local government councils, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Primary Health Care Board.

NLC writes President Buhari, threatens to resume Kaduna strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that it may resume its suspended strike in Kaduna following an alleged breach of agreement by the state government.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 4, in Abuja.

The labour leader said the Kaduna government was refusing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with members of the organised labour.

