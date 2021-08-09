Musa Umar has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress over what he described as injustice and lack of fairness

The lawmaker representing Mubi South in the Adamawa State House of Assembly consequently defected to PDP

Umar was once a personal assistant on ‘enjoyment’ to the immediate past governor, Jibrilla Bindow

Adamawa - While some politicians are defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Umar (Bororo), has done the opposite.

The lawmaker representing Mubi south in the Adamawa state House of Assembly has instead decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa, Punch Newspaper reports.

His reason is that the injustice in the APC is too much for him. He claimed there was a lack of fairness in the just concluded APC ward congresses.

He said:

“I’m tired of the injustice that’s in the APC family; they have been excluding me in so many of their functions. I have gone, gone to PDP for good.”

Umar rose to the political limelight after his role as a personal assistant on ‘enjoyment’ to the immediate past governor, Jibrilla Bindow.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state chapter of the APC, in its reaction to Umar’s defection on Saturday, said it long anticipated his move.

The acting assistant publicity secretary, APC, Mohammed Maya, argued that immediately after his inauguration, Musa had joined PDP with his spirit and soul, only his valueless body was dangling in APC.

