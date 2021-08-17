Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana git into ghe social media spotlight after he threw a lavish fburial for his mum in July

From that moment, Nigerians have gotten a sneak peek into the luxurious and extravagant life he lives with his friends and family

The businessman recently sparked reactions online after clips of the 2021 car he bought for his wife reportedly worth several millions surfaced

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana keeps proving daily that he is on his own lane with the way he spends money.

The billionaire became a topic on social media after he threw a lavish burial for his mum in Oba, Anambra state which was the talk of town for weeks.

Obi Cubana and his lovely wife have been through thin and thick Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@officialflyblackboyfly

In a post sighted on Instagram, Obi Cubana gifted his wife one of the most expensive cars currently in the market, a 2021 Mercedes GLE 53.

The car is reportedly worth a lot of millions, the video was shared on a story by an acquaintance of Obi and his wife who dined with them in their luxurious mansion.

See post below:

Nigerians react

For every time Obi Cubana pulls a rich man stunt, it always generates reactions in the online community.

Read some moments below:

Iam_kalou22:

"OBI just they give us CONTENT."

Drip_gem:

"Omo see goals."

Malachy619:

"God and a good wife are the two best things a man can have. She deserves it."

_yeniphotos:

"Na only Igbo men sabi spoil their woman. You see the rest ehn na “national theatre horse."

Mykekegram:

"Obi cubana money is so unreal."

Per_fectblunt:

"Where una Dey see money???"

Miss_gloree:

"I repeat, who knows where them dey see this men wey dey buy them things?"

_therealmissboluwatife:

"Congratulations to her."

Obi Cubana and friends hit Maldives to destress

Popular businessman Obi Cubana indeed had a lot to deal with following the celebratory activities that trailed the funeral ceremony of his mother in Oba, Anambra.

Perhaps, this was what inspired the wealthy man and his circle of equally rich friends to take their wives on a relaxation trip down to the Maldives.

One of Cubana’s friends identified as Chief Obiobi took to Instagram with videos and pictures which were taken at the airport just before they jetted out of the country.

Source: Legit.ng