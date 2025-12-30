British and Nigerian officials visited Anthony Joshua in a Lagos hospital following a fatal accident on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway

British and Nigerian officials have paid hospital visits to heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua following a fatal road accident on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway that claimed two lives.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission, Simon Field, visited Joshua at a Lagos hospital where the boxer is receiving treatment.

Nigerian governors engage British officials

The visit formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagement as British authorities continue to follow developments linked to the crash. Field also held discussions with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu during the hospital visit.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade, the British High Commission had been formally notified of the incident and has remained in close contact with relevant authorities.

“The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the Mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State Government.

“The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Anthony Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission,” the statement read.

The accident occurred around midday on Monday and involved a Toyota Lexus jeep conveying Joshua and three other occupants. Two passengers died in the crash and were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a 36-year-old Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, a 36-year-old British citizen.

Lagos and Ogun governors oversee Joshua’s treatment

Governor Abiodun arrived at the hospital shortly after receiving news of the accident and was later joined by Governor Sanwo Olu. Both governors remained at the facility for several hours to ensure that Joshua received appropriate medical attention.

“As soon as I was informed, I headed straight to the hospital and was later joined by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We both took charge of the situation, oversaw Anthony Joshua’s care, and remained at the hospital for over seven hours,” Abiodun said.

Other senior officials who visited the hospital included the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade.

President Tinubu briefed as probe begins

The Ogun State Government said Joshua remained in a stable condition and expressed satisfaction with the quality of care being provided. “We are comfortable with the doctors and the quality of care at the hospital, and we appreciate the medical team for their professionalism,” Abiodun said.

President Bola Tinubu was briefed on the incident and later spoke separately with Joshua, his mother and the Ogun State governor. According to Abiodun, the President conveyed sympathy and condolences during the conversations.

“This immense tragedy has cast a deep shadow over this season. These are very difficult moments, and we must stand firm, united, and encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny,” the President said.

Authorities have ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with assurances that findings will be made public after the probe is concluded.

