The Nigerian equities market extended its Santa Claus rally after the Christmas break as investors recorded fresh gains across the trading floor.

The rally was driven by price increases in stocks such as Guinness Nigeria, Ikeja Hotel, NEM Insurance, Cadbury Nigeria, Access Holdings, and others.

Access Holdings, Champion Breweries, FCMB Group, Zenith Bank, and First HoldCo were among the most actively traded stocks.

The market closed on a bullish note, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.55% to 154,389.53 points from 153,539.83 points recorded in the previous session.

As a result, investors gained N541.73 billion, pushing total market capitalisation up to N98.43 trillion. The market’s year-to-date return also climbed to 50.00%.

Market sentiment remained positive, with 40 stocks advancing against 37 decliners. Austin Laz and Company led the gainers’ chart, while International Energy Insurance topped the losers’ list.

Meanwhile, Guinness Nigeria, Alex Industries and Ikeja Hotel traded above their respective 52-week highs at N349.90, N17.95 and N40.20 per share.

Snapshot of trading activity

Trading activity weakened slightly, as total volume fell by 15.96% to 1.47 billion shares valued at N35.54 billion in 47,892 deals.

Access Holdings recorded the highest trading volume and value, with 594.38 million shares worth N12.36 billion exchanged, accounting for over 40% of total market volume and nearly 35% of traded value.

Champion Breweries and FCMB Group followed in terms of volume, while Zenith Bank and First HoldCo ranked next after Access Holdings by value traded.

Top gainers

Austin Laz and Company: up 10.00% to close at N3.52 per share

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: gained 10.00% to N41.80

Eunisell Interlinked: advanced 9.95% to N96.70

Honeywell Flour Mills: climbed 9.86% to N19.50

Guinness Nigeria: rose 9.82% to N349.90

Top losers

International Energy Insurance: fell 10.00% to N2.34 per share

Meyer Plc: declined 9.92% to N11.80

eTranzact International: dropped 9.92% to N11.35

Livestock Feeds: shed 9.60% to close at N5.65

FGS UK 2031 Sovereign Bond: declined 14.43% to N77.00

Most active trades

Access Holdings Plc traded 594.38 million shares valued at N12.36 billion.

Champion Breweries Plc exchanged 122.09 million shares worth N1.84 billion.

FCMB Group Plc recorded trades of 116.61 million shares valued at N1.26 billion.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc traded 66.16 million shares worth N155.25 million.

First HoldCo Plc exchanged 51.53 million shares valued at N2.57 billion.

