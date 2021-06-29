Nollywood actor Zubby Michael recently got his fans and followers gushing over a post he made on social media

Zubby shared a video of himself in a white and gold-pleated robe as he stood in front of his beautiful house

The film star, who was spotted walking around, stated that he just wants his online community to see his mansion

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael likes the good life and he shows it off on his social media page.

The film star recently shared a video of him in his lovely mansion and it got his fans showering him with compliments.

Zubby Michael shares a video of his mansion.

Zubby Michael in his palatial mansion

The video showed the actor coming out of his mansion. He was dressed in a white robe and gold-pleated robe and he held a cup of tea in his hands.

Just as he stepped out, the film star had a beautiful smile on his face. He then took a walk by the side of his house and later went to see who was at the gate.

In the caption that accompanied his post, Zubby stated that he is not going anywhere. According to him, he just wanted to show people his house.

Check out the video below:

Fans hail him

Fans and followers took to his comment section to hail him with his popular slang called doings.

veeg_dady:

"Wow! wonderful."

official_dj_tallest:

"Doings sweet."

jiselle_candy:

"Big boy."

mosesonoja1:

"Mentor."

dgodsrewise1:

"Doingz."

official_jayfanpage:

"Doings."

