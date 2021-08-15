The defections of Umahi, Ayade, Bello Matawalle should be challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) according Governor Wike

According to him, the time has come for the court to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defections of governors and lawmakers

Wike insisted that it is wrong for governors, lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party to defect to another

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defections of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade and Zamfara governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also enjoined the PDP to also challenge the defections of former PDP members in National Assembly and state assemblies to the APC.

Wike ha urged the PDP to challenge the defections of Umahi, Ayade and others. Photo: Nysome Wike

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt yesterday, stressed that the time has come for the judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defections of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another, in order to save the country from becoming a one-party state.

“And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy,” he said.

Governor Wike said it was unacceptable for governors, federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party to defect to another where there is no division in the party that brought them to power.

“Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”

Governor Wike described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North senatorial district as a victory for democracy and the PDP.

PDP accuses APC of sponsoring false story against Ebonyi party leaders

Meanwhile, the PDP, Ebonyi state chapter, says two of its leaders, Anyim Pius Anyim and Dr Sam Egwu, are working together with other chieftains to ensure the party returns to power in 2023.

The Punch reported that the Ebonyi PDP said this in reaction to a social media post claiming Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Egwu, the senator representing Ebonyi North, were at loggerheads over the control of the party.

It was alleged in the social media post that the two PDP leaders had fallen apart as the party's congress approached and were scrambling for supporters within the party ahead of 2023.

God is a member of the APC, Governor Umahi says

Meanwhile, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said God is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and directs the affairs of the party.

He made the statement on Monday, August 2, during an interview.

The governor stated that the chances of the southeast region producing Nigeria’s president under his APC would be determined by God.

I am tired of the injustice in APC - Adamawa lawmaker Musa Umar

Legit.ng had also reported that while some politicians are defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Umar (Bororo), has done the opposite.

The lawmaker representing Mubi south in the Adamawa state House of Assembly has instead defected to the PDP in Adamawa.

His reason is that the injustice in the APC is too much for him. He claimed there was a lack of fairness in the just concluded APC ward congresses.

Source: Legit