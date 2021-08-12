The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached a court to sack Mai Mala Buni as the governor of Yobe state

Buni, who is the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have violated the constitution for holding two executive positions simultaneously

The opposition party wants the court to declare its 2019 governorship candidate in Yobe state the authentic winner of the election

FCT, Abuja - Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, has been dragged to court over his appointment as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

TheCable reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, August 12, instituted a suit seeking the removal of Buni from office as Yobe governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked court to remove Buni as Yobe governor. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that in the suit dated and filed August 12, the PDP submitted that Buni violated Section 183 of the constitution when he accepted to serve as chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC despite holding the position of an executive governor.

The PDP’s Yobe governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Umar Damagum, and his running mate, Baba Aji, were the plaintiffs.

In the suit filed by their lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, the PDP insisted that Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to act as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC.

PDP asks court to declares its candidate governor of Yobe state

The plaintiffs, therefore, prayed the court for an order directing the Yobe chief judge or any other senior person next to the chief judge to immediately swear in Damagum and Aji as governor and deputy governor of the state, respectively, having emerged second in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The development was triggered by the concerns raised following the judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election victory of Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo state.

In the 4:3 judgment which upheld Akeredolu as Ondo governor, the apex court raised concern over the competence of Buni to conduct congresses and nominate candidates.

Source: Legit