The NPA, alongside PEBEC and PCEC, held a 3-day stakeholder engagement to achieve a 7-day cargo dwell time and improve port efficiency

The engagement resolved on implementing practical reforms to reduce inefficiencies, improve vessel turnaround, and strengthen transparency

The Authority noted strong 2025 PEBEC compliance performance, with implementation of outcomes expected in the coming months

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC), has concluded a three-day high-level stakeholder engagement in Lagos aimed at reducing cargo dwell time at the nation’s ports.

The engagement, held under the Business Environment Enhancement Programme Accelerator (BEEPA) and themed “Achieving a 7-Day Cargo Dwell Time,” took place recently at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa.



Source: UGC

According to the NPA, the event followed an extensive “shadowing” exercise in which officials monitored real-time vessel berthing and cargo clearance operations at both the Tin Can Island Port and Lagos Port Complexes to identify operational gaps.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha, said the engagement was designed to move beyond diagnosing challenges to implementing long-overdue practical solutions to port inefficiencies.

She said:

"Nigeria loses significantly every day due to operational inefficiencies. These are not just numbers; they represent missed opportunities, jobs not created, and delayed economic growth. This reform is about resilience and unlocking the nation’s economic potential."

According to her, the reform agenda is focused on strengthening resilience and unlocking the country’s economic potential.

Mustapha added that the initiative brings together regulators and private sector stakeholders to promote transparency and accountability, with the goal of reducing cargo dwell time and improving vessel turnaround.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting PEBEC’s reform mandates.

He disclosed that the NPA is collaborating with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to deploy a Port Community System (PCS), which will serve as the digital backbone for the National Single Window and is expected to eliminate manual bottlenecks while harmonising port operations.

The NPA recalled that it recorded a 100% success rate in implementing PEBEC reforms, ranking fifth among government agencies in 2025 with an 84.2 per cent compliance score.

The Authority added that outcomes from the stakeholder engagement are expected to be implemented in the coming months, noting that closing identified operational gaps would enhance port competitiveness, attract investment, and facilitate seamless trade.



Source: UGC

Dantsoho highlights FG’s commitment to investments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dantsoho reaffirmed the FG’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s ports and attracting increased private investment.

Dr. Dantsoho noted that Nigeria is fully prepared to embrace development partnerships aimed at transforming its port infrastructure.

He emphasised that modern, resilient ports and integrated logistics systems are critical to unlocking Africa’s trade potential under the AfCFTA.

Source: Legit.ng