A former senatorial aspirant of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun West Senatorial District, Abioro Athande Damilare, has formally resigned his membership of the party, citing wide consultations, mentorship advice, and prevailing political realities.

In a resignation letter dated February 7, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP, Agosasa Ward, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Damilare announced his decision to disengage from the party with immediate effect.

“I hereby resign my membership from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),” Damilare stated, adding that the decision was reached “after careful consultations, mentorship advice, guidance from stakeholders, supporters, associates, and my personal conviction on current political realities.”

Damilare, who contested the Ogun West senatorial ticket under the NNPP platform during the last general election, emphasised that his resignation was not borne out of bitterness or internal crisis within the party.

“The decision was taken in good faith and without any negative thoughts toward the party or its administrative leadership,” he noted.

In his remarks, the former aspirant expressed deep appreciation to the NNPP leadership at all levels for the opportunity accorded him to pursue his senatorial ambition.

“I sincerely appreciate the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party at the national, state, local government, and ward levels for giving me the platform to express my political aspiration,” Damilare said. “I also acknowledge the immense support and cooperation I received from party members during and after the senatorial race.”

While he did not disclose his next political move, Damilare reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to public service and national development.

“I assure the good people of Nigeria that if allowed to serve at any level, I will faithfully discharge my responsibilities in line with the rule of law and the democratic values of our great country,” he stated.

Political observers in Ogun West describe Damilare’s resignation as a significant development, given his grassroots influence in Agosasa and the surrounding communities within Ipokia Local Government Area.

His exit comes at a time when political alignments are gradually taking shape ahead of future electoral contests in Ogun State, particularly in the Ogun West Senatorial District, which has remained a focal point of intense political activity.

Damilare concluded his resignation letter by wishing the NNPP continued success.

“I wish the New Nigeria People’s Party more progress and success in its future endeavours,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the NNPP leadership in Agosasa Ward had yet to officially respond to the resignation.

