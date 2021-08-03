The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress has divine backing

The politician stated that he is happy with the leadership of the party over the caretaker arrangement

The governor has dismissed the suggestion that the APC may find itself in trouble in the future over the Governor Buni-led committee

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said God is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and directs the affairs of the party.

He made the statement on Monday, August 2, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The governor stated the chances of the southeast region producing Nigeria’s President under his APC would be determined by God.

He said:

''He is. He directs our affairs. He gives breath to every man so power belongs to God. Whatever thing we wish will come through only through God. If God says yes, no one can say no.”

However, Umahi who decamped from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC last year, didn’t specify whether the APC has zoned its presidential slot to the southeast zone.

The Ebonyi governor also backed the APC’s caretaker arrangement, noting that the interim Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni is not being paid.

