The PDP in Ebonyi has reacted to a social media post claiming two of its leaders, Anyim Pius Anyim and Dr Sam Egwu, are fighting over leadership control

Silas Onu, the spokesperson of the Ebonyi PDP, described the story as false, alleging that it was sponsored by the APC

The PDP spokesman added that the APC is worried over the peace in the PDP since Governor Umahi left the party

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, says two of its leaders, Anyim Pius Anyim and Dr Sam Egwu, are working together with other chieftains to ensure the party returns to power in 2023.

The Punch reported that the Ebonyi PDP said this in reaction to a social media post claiming Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Egwu, the senator representing Ebonyi North, were at loggerheads over the control of the party.

The PDP in Ebonyi state says two of its leaders, Anyim Pius Anyim and Dr Sam Egwu, are working together to ensure the party returns to power in 2023. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

It was alleged in the social media post that the two PDP leaders had fallen apart as the party's congress approached and were scrambling for supporters within the party ahead of 2023.

APC behind social media post

Denying the alleged rift between the two PDP leaders, the party attributed the post to the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP spokesperson in the state, Silas Onu, stated this in a statement, issued to journalists, on Wednesday, August 11.

Onu claimed a faction of the APC led by Governor David Umahi "is worried and deeply troubled over the peace that has remained constant in the PDP since the inglorious exit" of the Ebonyi state governor.

Recall that Governor Umahi dumped the PDP for the APC in November 2020.

God is a member of the APC, Governor Umahi says

Meanwhile, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said God is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and directs the affairs of the party.

He made the statement on Monday, August 2, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The governor stated that the chances of the southeast region producing Nigeria’s president under his APC would be determined by God.

Source: Legit.ng