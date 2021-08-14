Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has stated that he has nothing against the former presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku recently visited Wike in Port Harcourt, a development that sparked insinuation that the ex-vice president has been endorsed by the governor

Wike, however, said in reaction to the rumour that he is not aware that Atiku is interesting in contesting in 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Following the speculations that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has begun scheming to become the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has finally reacted.

PM News reports that Wike said on Friday, August 13, said he is not aware that the ex-number two citizen of the country wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

Governor Nyesom Wike has said that he is not aware of Atiku's presidential ambition. Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng gathered that he made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

The governor said he was not aware of Atiku’s move because the PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.

Governor Wike says he has no problems with Atiku, Secondus

Wike also said the resolution of the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allayed his initial fear of possible implosion in the party.

The Punch also reports that Wike noted that the convivial manner in which PDP governors and Board of Trustee members resolved the crisis has given Nigerians hope that the party is prepared to take over the realm of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The governor explained that it was not uncommon for a political party to experience internal squabble in view of the forthcoming poll and varying interests, but commended PDP governors for coming together to speak with one voice to end the differences.

He said:

“I use to be afraid of the possibility of an implosion and that could have been the end of the party. But what I saw on Monday gave me a lot of confidence for the first time. I have never seen that happen, the way the governors came together and spoke in a convivial manner with no dissenting view. I was impressed.”

Wike dismissed the insinuation that he has a personal disagreement with the national chairman of the PDP, adding that his primary concern had been to salvage the PDP from an impending doom occasioned by an inert leadership.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), Nigeria's former head of state, has urged Nigerians not to vote for any presidential candidate who is above 60 years of age.

It was reported that there has been a battle of who succeeds President Muhamadu Buhari after the expiration of his tenure in 2023 among the members of APC and the PDP.

IBB, however, presented the qualities any young politician who wants to succeed Buhari in 2023 must possess.

