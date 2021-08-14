Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef is still in the house courtesy of his ever supportive fans

To prove the extent of their unending love for him, some of bis fans took their campaign up a notch by erecting a massive display in his hometown

This is not the first time the housemate is getting huge support from fans, his students had earlier stirred reactions after they hit the streets with placards

The Big Brother Naija show has entered its third week and fans of the housemates keep rooting for them outside the house.

It is safe to say that Yousef has conuered his hometown, Jos as his fans opened the floor by erecting a billboard.

Yousef is a teacher from Jos Photo credit: @officialking_yousef

The display had a dashing photo of the young man shirttless as the inscription assured that the city stands solidly behind him.

The post was shared on Yousef's official Instagram page by his handler.

"Thank you for the billboard opening YUNIKSTARS!!! Thank you for everything!"

See the post below:

Reactions

As expected, reactions soon flooded the comment section, read some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

Emeka4410:

"Yousef has no content Jo,not even articulate in his speech. He's doing nothing in the house,why are we to vote Yousef?"

Busayomi_gbemisola:

"This is beautiful."

Official_targetion:

"E choke o!!"

3rnestxchange:

"Is that Zeeworld signboard in jos, omo Zeeworld to the world."

ko_colate

"Oh mine... This is huge."

Mhiz_shai:

"Jos people are the real deal."

Queenglitzz:

"North in general have to stand for our guy Gaskiya till 99th day."

Weloveyousef_:

"Winner of bbnaija season 6!!"

Yousef's students hot the streets with placards

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate Yousef was among those who were put up for possible eviction by the wild cards of the season, Maria and Pere.

Well, the housemate who introduced himself as a teacher outside the BBNaija housegot a heartwarming show of support from his students.

Legit.ng recently came across photos of Yousef’s students in their school uniforms campaigning and soliciting for votes on his behalf.

The young boys and girls were spotted with placards that carried Yousef’s name and call to action to vote for the nominated housemate.

