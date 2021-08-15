Current BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney's fans have had cause to celebrate on social media as he hit 500k followers on Instagram

This makes the young man the first male housemate in the history of BBNaija sixth edition to gain such a huge following while still in the house

Professional dance, Liquorose was the first to break records on the show as she hit 1m followers on Instagram making her the first female ever to achieve the feat

The young man is the first male housemate to achieve the milestone following Liquorose who became the first ever female housemate to hit 1m followers while still in the house.

Whitemoney now has 500k followers Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

A celebratory post was shared via his Instagram page honoring the social media feat while thanking his fans.

It reads:

"21 days in the house with Half A Milli followers!!!!!Who dey follow??? Who deyyyyyy breeettttttt??Astounding 500,000k followers!!!! #moneygeng You're the Realest!!!"

See post below:

Reactions

Bensonokonkwo:

"Best News Ever. 1 Million Loading."

Oghenekaroitene:

"Congratulations Gang. This is just the beginning o."

Bustlineyetunde:

"Now that's what I'm talking about!

El.rapha__:

"Omo before BBNaija, he had 5k followers ooo. Look at him now. I think he is the most followed housemate."

Mzjennifers:

"Praise God!!! hitting 1million soon."

Dikeh_ex:

"Make them verify you abeg."

Apex_queen48:

"2Milly next ooooo. All we do is win win no matter what."

Isimeh_:

"Ayeeeeeeeee!! Congratulations."

I love taking care of people

BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney has revealed that taking care of people is what he loves doing, and he enjoyed exploring that side of him through cooking.

In a private conversation with JMK during which he made this known, Whitemoney who was knocked off his cooking duties in the house by Pere said the latter thought he was doing too much with his cooking.

According to the 29-year-old, even though he believes Pere’s problem with him is not personal, he’s prioritised his emotions not to hurt his relationship with his peers in the house.

Source: Legit