BBNaija’s Yousef is among nominated housemates who may be leaving the Big Brother house come Sunday

The young man who is a teacher outside the house received massive support from his students who stormed the streets to canvass for votes on his behalf

Pictures of the students raising placards surfaced on social media with many people commending their efforts

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate Yousef is among those who were put up for possible eviction by the wild cards of the season, Maria and Pere.

Well, the housemate who introduced himself as a teacher outside the BBNaija house has gotten a heartwarming show of support from his students.

Students hit the streets to campaign for Yousef. Photo: @officialking_yousef/@lamagists

Source: Instagram

Students campaign for Yousef

Legit.ng recently came across photos of Yousef’s students in their school uniforms campaigning and soliciting for votes on his behalf.

The young boys and girls were spotted with placards that carried Yousef’s name and call to action to vote for the nominated housemate.

Check out photos sighted on Instagram below:

Social media users react

The pictures of the students stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people hailing the young ones for supporting their teacher’s dream.

Read comments below:

vivianomokhai97 said:

"Awwww very sweet of them."

naidoo_priscilla said:

"Loyal students. I am voting for your teacher yusuf from south Africa."

travel_liesure10 said:

"Big brother Nigeria is rated hope they are supporting without watching."

teemah_a.m said:

"Yes yes ,,I love their energy,,,let’s keep voting for yousef,,,he gat a lot to bring to the house."

adenuga1183 said:

"I think teachers should vote for him as well."

