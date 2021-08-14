Upcoming singer Olymax’s fiancée has come out with her side of the story shortly after he called her out on social media for carting away with his prized possessions

The young lady in a video post said she left with the items after finding her underwear in a wardrobe he had warned her to stay away from

The lady also posted a video showing the moment she retrieved the pant from the wardrobe filled with different concoctions

Upcoming singer Olymax’s fiancée has taken to social media to clear the air after she was accused of clearing the money in her partner’s bank account, stealing his car and iPhone 12 pro-max.

The singer had initially taken to social media to accuse his lover and call on Nigerians to join him in finding and bringing the lady to book.

Singer Olymax's fiancee accuses him of being a ritualist.

Source: Instagram

He explained that he proposed to her some months ago just after he supported her in defeating a medical challenge.

See his post below:

However, hours after he put out the accusations, the lady returned to tell her side of the story and give reasons for her actions.

Olymax’s fiancée admitted taking possession of the items. She, however, explained that she only made the move after finding her underwear in a wardrobe the singer had warned her to stay away from.

The lady claimed that she had asked him about her missing underwear in the past and he said she forgot it on the line after washing.

A video posted by the lady captured the moment she retrieved the said pants from the wardrobe which had several containers filled with concoctions in them.

She accused him of being an internet fraudster and a ritualist.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The lady's admission to taking possession of the singer's properties stirred different reactions from social media observers.

Read some of their comments below:

isabuehizorkhai said:

"Sorry ohh but what were u trying to prove when you ran away with his properties?? That's it's you he's using so those are your properties or what?"

bhoy_david_go_crazy said:

"You don’t have an excuse, return the car and then money with you, she go give you your pant back if it’s true cause if she truly use you up then he won’t propose to you for sure."

isaaclaughter_ said:

"He is ritualistic but why did you run away with his properties?"

tife_lingerie said:

"But running away with his belongings is not the solution,,,you have been used go for deliverance first."

mikeike5508 said:

"So as she use your pant you come thief the fruit of the sacrifice . Nice one."

decallmeabigal said:

"But how can he use your pants and still propose to you."

