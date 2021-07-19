Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde has taken to her Instagram story to blast the Monalisa crooner again

The mother of one stated that the singer called her but couldn't put his pride aside to ask for her forgiveness

Kemi stated that nobody should talk to her about mending fences with her baby's father as her mind is made up on what to do

Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde is surprised at the audacity of the musician telling her to forgive and forget his wrongdoings.

Singer Lyta's baby mama drags him online. Photos: @official_lyta, @kemiayorinde

Source: Instagram

Holding on to this grudge till death

The mother of one stated that the Monalisa crooner didn't even apologise for the pain he caused her but expects her to just forgive him.

In a post on Kemi's Instagram page, she disclosed that she would be holding on to the feeling of resentment until she dies.

Read her full post below:

singer Lyta's baby mama slams him on social media. Photos:@kemiayorinde

Reactions trail Kemi's post

wonderboyvibes:

"Nobody should tell this girl to rest biko. She’s hurt and that little man needs to man up and fix the issue. Baby girl is hurt fgs!!"

_arinolaa_:

"Ah this girl is hurt tbh."

tahirascookbook:

"I pray this lady finds actual peace in her heart, you can tell she’s really heartbroken, baby daddy please do better these women didn’t impregnate themselves."

thedeltabeauty:

"Some things are just hard to forgive especially when you pass through so much pain while they were hurting you, let go sha make your mind for come down."

nutritionusoyinade:

"People hurt you and expect you to move on ..you have no moral justification to tell me how to feel but then forgive and move on genuinely for your own growth and peace."

janefrancismadu:

"She is really hurt, the pain of going through pregnancy alone can be devastating."

Kemi talks about Lyta's manager

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's baby mama clamped down on his manager Seyi.

Kemi recounted how she had played a significant role in the singer’s life at a time when he was struggling to find his bearing in the industry.

The aggrieved lady went on to accuse Lyta’s manager of playing a significant role in his slow growth and how he allegedly made him lose several massive opportunities, including his relationship with rapper, Olamide.

Source: Legit