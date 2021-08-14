Veteran singer Paul Play Dairo has called out fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry in a post shared on social media

The musician noted that he has not been in the scene for a while but his return has only shown how celebrities do not support each other

Paul Play made a reference to how his peers supported each other back in the days while calling on the new crop of celebrities to stay humble

Veteran musician Paul Play Dairo has addressed his colleagues in the entertainment industry in a lengthy Instagram post.

The entertainer explained that since he returned to the scene, he has noticed how hard it is for celebrities to show support for each other.

Paul Play said most superstars find it hard to promote each other’s projects on their social media pages despite the fact that it wouldn’t cost them anything.

Paul Play Dairo slams fellow celebs for not supporting each other. Photo: @paulplaydairo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"How much will it really COST u to post your colleagues advert ? It doesn’t cost you anything , it’s not going to affect your brand or make your fans run away . I’ve been away from the game for quite a while but I’m sad to realise how terrible things have turned."

According to the singer, it appears most people only prefer to show support for their colleagues when they are dead. He said that it is the only time they share photos and even organize events to celebrate the deceased.

In a different portion of his post, Paul Play made a reference to the old days when the likes of Style Plus, Ruggedman, among others ruled the scene. He said they still supported each other despite being in competition.

The singer went on to advise the new crop of celebrities to stay humble.

See his full post below:

Social media users react

The post from the veteran entertained stirred different reactions from social media users who seemed to agree with his take.

Read some of their comments below:

lamiphillipsworld said:

"Facts. So, that’s why it’s good to focus on God & family."

dj_gatuzo said:

"Like sadly, fr things aren’t as it used to be.. Prolly because everyone’s out there looking for money to impress. No more love. I miss the old good times."

vibeeduinternational said:

"The issue is centred around hatred, bile and self-centeredness, it's really getting so bad among our celebrities in this part of the world!"

iam_dollarboy said:

"Na you get pure mind sir some celebrity no Dey want make other people grow and las las we go move."

vickeybluelawal said:

"Only in Nigeria artist and marketer will be doing give away but can’t help you market your brands for free..."

Paul Play bags appointment at Atiku Care Foundation

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the entertainer shared a piece of good news with his fans and well-wishers on social media.

The veteran musician bagged an appointment at the Atiku Care Foundation and is grateful for the opportunity.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

"My appointment as DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT ATIKU CARE FOUNDATION (ATF) I look forward to an exciting task to impact Nigerian lives POSITIVELY. God I’m grateful!"

