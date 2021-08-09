Nigerian students' association, NANS, has condemned the activities of the bandits terrorising the northern region

The association's national president, Sunday Asefon, asked President Buhari to declare the bandits terrorists

Asefon also disclosed that the association recently met with Sheikh Gumi, an Islamic scholar who wants the government to negotiate with bandits

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits kidnapping students in the northern part of the country as terrorists.

Daily Trust reported that NANS' national president, Sunday Asefon, made the call on behalf of the association on Sunday, August 8, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Asefon said anyone with a propensity to kidnap and kill students in large numbers should be declared a terrorist.

He condemned the closure of some schools in some parts of the north due to the increasing wave of students’ abduction, Nigerian Tribune also stated.

NANS meets Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, Asefon also disclosed that NANS had met with the popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, on the worrisome situation.

He said the Islamic scholar had been urged to tell the bandits to stay off public schools populated by children of the poor.

Sheikh Gumi who has been involved in the efforts to stop the bandits from further committing atrocities wants the government to negotiate with them.

Government should beef up security

Asefon also called on the Nigerian government to beef up security in schools, noting that students should be able to go to school without the fear of insecurity.

He said:

“The government should beef up security in schools. It is our belief that students should be going to schools with the assurance that they will be secured.

“I have called on the federal government that they should declare these bandits abducting students in the northwest and north-central as terrorists.”

Northern group asks FG to declare bandits, armed herdsmen as terrorists

In a related development, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has berated the federal government over its handling of the bandits and armed herdsmen terrorising the northern part of the country.

The northern group urged the government to deploy the same tactics adopted in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in tackling the rampaging bandits.

SOKAPU’s national president, Jonathan Asake, stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, July 22.

