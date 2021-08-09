Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has said that all schools in the state would remain shut until further notice

The state commissioner for education, Shehu Muhammad, stated this on Monday, August 9, during a press briefing

According to the report, the government announced the postponement of school resumption based on the advice by security agencies

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Kaduna state government has declared that all primary and secondary schools would remain closed until the security situation improves across the state.

Daily Trust reports that the commissioner for education, Shehu Muhammad, stated this on Monday, August 9, in Kaduna at a joint press conference with the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Credit: Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered Muhammad said that the press conference was organized to dispute the fake news going round that schools were directed to reopen for the third term on August 9.

He explained that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on August 9, but that the ministry was not given the clearance due to ongoing security operations across the state.

The commissioner said the state government had on August 6, announced the postponement of school resumption till further notice as advised by security agencies.

He said:

“We were, however, surprised that for mischievous reasons, some individuals are circulating misguided information, claiming it was from the ministry, asking schools to resume."

The commissioner advised all public and private schools, including federal government schools, to abide by the directive or face the wrath of the law.

Muhammad said that the closure was in the best interest of the pupils and students to ensure their safety, following series of attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers.

Speaking in the same vein, Aruwan said that the closure of the schools was to secure the lives of pupils, students, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector.

He added that security agencies were currently carrying out operations against bandits to improve the security situation in the state.

Aruwan noted:

“It is for this reason that the government was advised against opening so as not to endanger the lives of students."

TheCable also reports that the Kaduna government postponed the resumption of schools in the state over an ongoing “security operation."

The government had ordered the closure of public and private schools on July 15, to enable it to review the 2020/2021 academic calendar.

