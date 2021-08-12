Nigeria has been thrown into mourning with the untimely death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late human rights advocate and lawyer Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Premium Times reported Mohammed’s death was confirmed by the minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, who worked as a lawyer in Fawehinmi’s law chamber.

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late human rights advocate and lawyer Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died on Wednesday, August 11. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, ESQ, Olufemi Akindele Lawson

Source: Facebook

Here are some facts about Mohammed who died on Wednesday, August 11:

Mohammed was born on February 21, 1969 The deceased had his primary school at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, according to The Nation. He had his secondary education at the Federal Government College, Sokoto Mohammed bagged a degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos in 1991 He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998. PM News stated He had over 20 years of experience in the legal profession On September 23, 2003, while returning from his father’s law firm, Mohammed had a lone car accident that confined him to the wheelchair Until his death, he was the Head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers Mohammed was also the director of the Nigerian Law Publications Limited, Books Industries Nigeria Limited and Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited In a 2018 interview, unmarried Mohammed had said he wouldn’t want any woman to marry him on the basis of pity

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was quoted to have said in the interview:

“I just felt that I shouldn’t bother any woman with my condition. I didn’t want anybody to marry me out of pity. Even though I always have females around me, it is not every woman that can stay with a person with disability of my kind.

“Most of the women I have met in recent times are not the ones that can stay with a man, they are the type who would want to attend parties and keep all sorts of friends instead of looking after me. Of course, a few have come close to what I want but the temperament is nothing to write home about”.

Nigerians pray for Mohammed

Commenting on Facebook, Ishola Bolajuite said:

"Is he not the one using wheelchair ♿ 'A Lawyer' #May Allah Rahman grant him Alujannah Fridauz."

Pastor Linus Arannilewa said:

"This is so sad. May his soul rest in The Lord."

Ahmed Adeyemi said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Afolabi Wasiu Ominiyi said:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat fridaous."

Nigeria's security guru dies of COVID-19

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria on Monday, August 9, lost one of its most prominent security experts, Chief Ona Ekhomu, who authored the book, Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the Rise of an Insurgency.

Ekhomu, the leader of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), died of COVID-19 in Lagos on Monday.

A native of Edo state who was born in 1955, Ekhomu was reportedly the first chartered security professional in West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng