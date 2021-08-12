Buhari has commiserated with the Fawehinmis over the death of their son, Mohammed, in a Lagos hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned human rights activist, Mohammed Fawehinmi, saying he did justice to the memory of his late father, Gani Fawehinmi.

This is as he commiserated with the family of the deceased over the death of their son.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday.

“The President condoles with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the statement read in part.

Nigerians react

