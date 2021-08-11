Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Whitemoney and Maria have sparked different reactions on social media following their recent argument

Whitemoney had boasted about the fact that he once grew his hair to 18 inches in two years and Maria strongly opposed him pointing out that it is a lie

Whitemoney also challenged the ivory beauty to a bet just to prove that he knows what he is talking about

The Big Brother Naija show is starting to get interesting as each housemate has started exerting dominance and putting their opinions out for others to hear.

Whitemoney and Maria recently sparked conversations on social media after they had a lengthy argument in the house concerning a statement Whitemoney made.

Whitemoney challenges Maria to a bet Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Efforts by the other housemates to get Maria to back off Whitemoney's case proved abortive as she solidly stood her ground.

18 inches in two years

According to clips on Instagram, Whitemoney alleged that he once grew his hair to eighteen inches in two years which Maria debunked immediately.

Maria maintained that it was not possible for anyone to grow their hair ltheong within that duration without supplements.

Not one to be shut up, Whitemoney in the presence of the other housemates asked Maria to place a N3m bet with him as he would bring up evidence after the show.

Whitemoney was upset over the fact that Maria was talking like she knew him from way back and even though his colleagues tried to convince him otherwise, he stood his ground as well.

Watch the videos below:

As proof that Whitemoney knew what he was talking about, his Instgaram handler posted a photo of him rocking his hair.

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on social media concerning Whitemoney and Maria's argument below:

Preciousjudg:

"My own is why did Maria take it personal?"

Iam___ife:

"White money it is impossible Abeg!!"

Holluwakemi28

"It’s obvious they have so much hatred toward Whitemoney but pere and his wife, no worry whitemoney in your fuc*king faces."

Nicolenicol21:

"Whether it is possible or not, Maria should learn how to mind her business."

Nnekky_3:

"Gosh! This Maria is something else, very opinionated human being."

Queen confronts Maria about Pere

Queen already set things straight that she won't tolerate any disrespect from the housemates, as seen in her heated argument with Maria.

It all started when the housemates were in the lounge and Whitemoney decided to showcase the guys with the best bodies.

When it got to Pere’s turn, White opined that the Head of House is very strategic. This was a statement that Queen agreed to.

However, Pere’s love interest and his Deputy Head of House, Maria believed that there was no way Queen would know Pere in such a short time and she made her know that she was in no place to agree to what Whitemoney said.

