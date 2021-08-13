A young artist called Zonastrings recently took to his page on TikTok to show his love for two BBNaija housemates

Zonastrings seemed to be rooting strongly for them as he put his creative skills to use for Angel and Whitemoney

As expected, Nigerians took to the comment section of zonastrings to shower compliments on his beautiful artworks

Nigerians have started showing love to the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates that they enjoy.

A young artist called Zonastrings recently showed his love for two housemates, Angel and Whitemoney.

BBNaija: Angel and Whitemoney fan makes a drawing of them. Photos: @zonastrings

Source: Instagram

Young artist makes a drawing of Angel and Whitemoney

In a video spotted on TikTok, Zonastrings made a beautiful drawing of Angel using cooking ingredient salt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the young man, he made a drawing of Angel because the Shine Ya Eyes housemate is his crush.

Check out Angel below:

Whitemoney seemed to be the male housemate that Zonastrings like as he also made a drawing of the Anambra indigene.

Check out his drawing of Whitemoney below:

Nigerians react

Drea cute:

"This is going viral my guy. This is extraordinary. splendid."

Ayo:

"welldone bro, you're brilliant."

Ranchi081:

"I can't stop watching it. this is amazing."

Eigbe Chinedu:

"so wonderfully beautiful. Keep it up dear."

user526:

"This is pretty."

Queen D:

"Wow, we love you."

Whitemoney tells a funny story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Whitemoney was seen gisting Angel and JMK about how he sprayed insecticide instead of body spray on his first night in the house.

According to him, he saw a fine spray bottle on the counter and it was beside other bottles of body sprays. He then decided to take the bottle and spray some of the contents on his body.

Whitemoney said he later discovered it was an insecticide, Angel asked him how he could have sprayed something on his body without reading the container.

To that, the young man said the packaging was fine and no insects were drawn on it, so he did not think it would have been an insecticide.

Whitemoney said after discovering that it wasn’t what he thought it was, he decided to then spray an actual deodorant on his body.

Source: Legit Nigeria