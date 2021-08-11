Big Brother Naija housemates, Maria and Queen recently got into a fight over an issue concerning Pere

Earlier on, Queen who had joined the house two days ago, agreed to Whitemoney's opinion about Pere being strategic

Maria pointed out that Queen was only two 2-old in the house and was in no position to be a judge of character

It appears that Queen is already setting it straight that she won't tolerate any disrespect from the housemates, as seen in her recent heated argument with Maria.

How it started

It all started when the housemates were in the lounge and Whitemoney decided to showcases the guys with the best bodies.

The two housemates fought over an issue concerning Pere. Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin, @queen_bbn, @pereegbioofficial

Source: Instagram

When it got to Pere’s turn and White opined that the Head of House is very strategic. This was a statement that Queen agreed to and she made a show of it by standing up to concur.

However, Pere’s love interest and his Deputy Head of House, Maria believed that there was no way Queen would know Pere in such a short time and she made Queen know that she was in no place to agree to what Whitemoney said.

The heated confrontation

Maria's approach to the conversation rubbed Queen the wrong way, prompting her to later confront her about it - this was after she left Pere to know her intentions.

Well, it appears Queen's tone in addressing the issue didn't sit well with Maria who wasted no time in expressing that she wouldn't engage her if she was going to talk the way she did.

In the video below, Maria can be seen walking away from Queen, pushing her to explode with anger.

Watch the video:

Maria explaining her side of the story

Later on, Pere came over to talk to Maria in the lounge but she made it known she didn't want to talk to him, adding that it was because of him that she was getting disrespected in the house.

Pere can be later seen in the HOH room trying to talk to her, trying to make her see why Queen may have misunderstood her, but it appeared to be futile.

Watch the clip below:

The energy on the BBNaija show was recently charged after one of the supposed couples in the house, Angel and Sammie, had a shout-off and called each other names.

The bad blood between them appeared to have started after Angel kissed one of the new housemates, Kayvee, during the truth or dare game.

This did not sit down well with Sammie and it led to a messy fight between him and Angel. According to him, he would have preferred her to kiss one of the old guys instead of the new one.

Source: Legit.ng