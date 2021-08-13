BBNaija: Evicted housemates Niyi and Beatrice predict Whitemoney will take home the N90m grand prize
- On Sunday August 8, three housemates, Niyi, Beatrice and Yerins were evicted from the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season
- As expected, the evicted housemates will go for media rounds and answer questions relating to their experience on the show
- Niyi and Beatrice are of the opinion that Whitemoney will emerge the winner of the season and cart home the coveted grand prize
The Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, August 8 saw the first set of housemates end their race for the N90m on the table.
Niyi, Yerins and Beatrice left the house and according to custom, have been granting interviews during their media rounds.
Niyi and Beatrice see Whitemoney as the winner
In an interview with Olorisupergal sighted on Instagram, when asked who is most likely to win the show, Niyi mentioned Whitemoney.
It's not surprising seeing the huge number of support Whitemoney has been getting since he got on the show.
Watch the video below:
The current Head of House, Pere's actions against Whitemoney has further ensured enough support for him on social media.
During Beatrice's interview with the show host, Ebuka, her response to the person most likely to win was Whitemoney and according to her, he wwouldin because he is too real.
Beatrice disclosed that Pere is the least real housemate in the house because she believes he is putting up an act.
Watch the video below:
Reactions
Charming1747:
"Because he came out and saw that white money is loved. Lol."
_vyvyen.obi:
"He is the winner already, even Strategist Pere knows this."
Joy_beauty_transformation:
"He's loved genuinely, Whitemoney."
Pweety_biii:
"Why won’t you say that? when you don lost. Abeg shift."
I didn't expect to be out in two weeks
Evicted BBNaija housemate, Niyi revealed to Ebuka that he was happy to be out, seeing that he was in a space where he had no idea what was going on for two weeks.
On if he felt disappointed to have left the show early, the reality star disclosed that he did not expect to be out in two weeks even though he also did not expect to get to the finals.
Niyi also confessed to Ebuka that being married probably downplayed his game.
Source: Legit