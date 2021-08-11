Nollywood actress Lynda Clems has got people speculating on social media after she took to her Instagram page to drag 2baba's wife, Annie Idibia

Lynda who claims her colleague has pushed her to the limit disclosed that Annie's woman supporting women act is a hoax

Mixed reactions have followed Lynda's bold move on social media as many call for her to spill the tea

Looks like things are about to get messy in the women section of Nollywood as one of the industry's favourite, Annie Idibia has been called out by her colleague.

Actress, Lynda Clems recently made a bold move on Instagram, she put up a photo of Annie and took to the caption to thrash her.

Lynda Clems says Nollywood hides criminals Photo credit: @lyndaclems/@annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

According to Lynda, Annie's act about woman supporting women that she puts up on social media is fake and she is nothing but a very evil snake.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Women supporting women my as*s! Annie Idibia ! You are snake ! A very evil one."

Check out the post below:

Not stopping there, Lynda also took to her Instagram story channel to reveal that Annie Idibia has pushed her to a limit.

She also disclosed that it looks like Nollywood is a good place for any criminal to retire and invest in.

Check out the posts below:

Lynda Clems says Annie Idibia has pushed her to the limit Photo credit: @lyndaclems

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted under Lynda's post below:

Justcissy_:

"No apologize later o."

Princessbosslady2:

"Annie must sue you."

Futballpunter:

"I love the fact she called her out with her full chest. I can’t wait for Annie’s clapback."

Jaylankie22:

"Madam go straight to the point and stop putting us on suspense, this is not nollywood."

Princess3334449:

"This is so wrong for two married women. You can do this privately naah. What is even wrong with my gender??"

Annie Idibia gets 2baba blushing hard

Celebrity couple Annie Idibia and 2baba may have had their rough days in the past but nowadays the husband and wife are easily one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment industry.

Annie shared a video on her official Snapchat page that captured the moment the singer just got back home.

Upon pulling off his shoes, Annie began to hail and shower endearing words on her hubby that made him blush hard.

Source: Legit.ng