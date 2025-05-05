A Nigerian lady, Esther Ephraim, recalled her experience as she shared her JAMB result from years ago

A Nigerian lady, Esther Ephraim, shared the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result she had years ago.

She added that she didn’t proceed to start her university education despite gaining admission.

On her Facebook page, Esther recalled how her mother’s efforts to help her get into school.

The young lady said her mother got her remedial form so that she could do a screening in 2011.

She stated that she proceeded to get a “gentleman” score of 180 in her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Sadly, she didn’t begin her university education despite gaining admission because her O-Level was not complete.

According to her, she had to let go and start all over again.

Lady who got 180 in JAMB shares update

The lady proceeded to add that she currently has an NCE and her first degree from a university.

She also stated that she’d make her mother proud as she couldn’t repay all her sacrifices for her.

The Facebook post read:

“My mummy bought my remedial form and wanted doing screening for me in 2011,well i didn't disappoint them i got my gentle man jamb score of 180 got admission but my o level was not complete i had to let go and start all over again,now have the NCE,the first degree and still forging ahead i can't repay all your sacrifice but i will do all i can to make you proud.”

Speaking of how her parents cane through for her, Esther added:

“Even on paydays if them tell us dey no get money we just be looking at them like they hiding it,but now i know better.”

JAMB releases analysis on 2025 UTME results

As the exams come to an end, JAMB has released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figures seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025

JAMB disclosed when the UTME 2025 scores will be released, saying "a press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week".

Reaction trails lady’s JAMB result

Ishaya Jamboree Joshua said:

"Kudos to we that struggled ourselves."

Indu Garba said:

"Our parents try for us only God will rewards dem."

