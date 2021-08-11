I Took Oath Against my Faith: Nigerian Lady Accused of Leaving Husband to Marry her Pastor Speaks in New Video
- The Nigerian lady who was accused on social media by a man for leaving their 12 years marriage to wed her pastor has finally reacted to the claims
- The lady identified as Tina Adeeyo stated that contrary to the man's assertion, she had ended her marriage with him
- She accused the man of not playing his fatherly role while they were married and subjecting her to inhumane treatment
The Nigerian lady whose alleged husband, Ben Bright, had accused of dumping their marriage of 12 years to walk down the aisle with her pastor has finally given her side to the saga.
In new videos shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady identified as Tina Adeeyo refuted all the man's claims.
In her reaction, the teary lady revealed that contrary to Ben's statement, she had already ended her marriage to him for over a year.
Tina said that would occasionally lock her inside their home like a prisoner.
She left Ben's house in November 2020
Tina stated that she had left Ben's house in November 2020 after she couldn't take his abuse and maltreatment anymore.
While also revealing that Ben made her take an oath against her faith, she accused him of plunging her into huge debts.
Tina went on to narrate how she ended her marriage to Ben and that he never paid her bride price.
Watch the video:
The concluding video:
Social media reacts
@_beeconcept said:
"Aunty if you're happy where u are quietly enter house and move on with your life abeg na who wear shoe know how the shoe take size am."
@nnamdilynx commented:
"Y’all let this woman be. Like she rightly said. If she dies in her previous marriage, same people are goon say is marriage by false. Marriage is way more than u see it. It’s not easy wearing same cloth for years and stuck in it. Ladies; Marry ur BestFriend."
@naija_rich_kids reacted:
"We don’t even know this couple or their family and they are busy doing videos to explain to us. We are strangers o. Give the gist to your family, nobody else matters."
@ymg_1_1 remarked:
"I'm sure the husband did wrong too but I sure say pastor Don dey chop that thing since.."
Lady walks down the aisle with man sent to her by pastor for consultation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had married a man sent to her for consultation.
It all started back when the lady identified Treasure Lwantale wanted to start an organisation that helps single mothers, and she needed someone who could help her.
Lwantale reached out to her church pastor, Darryl Woodson, who then recommended a guy she ought to reach out to and consult.
