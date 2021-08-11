The Nigerian lady who was accused on social media by a man for leaving their 12 years marriage to wed her pastor has finally reacted to the claims

The lady identified as Tina Adeeyo stated that contrary to the man's assertion, she had ended her marriage with him

She accused the man of not playing his fatherly role while they were married and subjecting her to inhumane treatment

The Nigerian lady whose alleged husband, Ben Bright, had accused of dumping their marriage of 12 years to walk down the aisle with her pastor has finally given her side to the saga.

In new videos shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady identified as Tina Adeeyo refuted all the man's claims.

The lady accused the man of not playing his role as a husband during her time in the marriage Photo Credit: Instagram/@lindaikejiblog, Ben Bright

In her reaction, the teary lady revealed that contrary to Ben's statement, she had already ended her marriage to him for over a year.

Tina said that would occasionally lock her inside their home like a prisoner.

She left Ben's house in November 2020

Tina stated that she had left Ben's house in November 2020 after she couldn't take his abuse and maltreatment anymore.

While also revealing that Ben made her take an oath against her faith, she accused him of plunging her into huge debts.

Tina went on to narrate how she ended her marriage to Ben and that he never paid her bride price.

Watch the video:

The concluding video:

Social media reacts

@_beeconcept said:

"Aunty if you're happy where u are quietly enter house and move on with your life abeg na who wear shoe know how the shoe take size am."

@nnamdilynx commented:

"Y’all let this woman be. Like she rightly said. If she dies in her previous marriage, same people are goon say is marriage by false. Marriage is way more than u see it. It’s not easy wearing same cloth for years and stuck in it. Ladies; Marry ur BestFriend."

@naija_rich_kids reacted:

"We don’t even know this couple or their family and they are busy doing videos to explain to us. We are strangers o. Give the gist to your family, nobody else matters."

@ymg_1_1 remarked:

"I'm sure the husband did wrong too but I sure say pastor Don dey chop that thing since.."

