A video of celebrity couple 2baba and Annie Idibia has surfaced on social media and gotten many fans admiring their union

The video which was posted on Snapchat by Annie showed the moment she recorded her hubby and rained sweet words on him

The singer appeared camera shy and speechless as his woman noted that he looks nothing like a man approaching his fifties

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Celebrity couple Annie Idibia and 2baba may have had their rough days in the past but nowadays the husband and wife are easily one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment industry.

Just recently, Annie shared a video on her official Snapchat page that captured the moment the singer just got back home.

Annie Idibia gets hubby 2baba blushing hard in cute video. Photo: Annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Upon pulling off his shoes, Annie began to hail and shower endearing words on her hubby that made him blush hard.

The wife who seemed to have discovered her husband’s handsomeness all over also asked how he could be so fresh for someone his age.

Annie added that he looks like a man in his thirties and looks nothing like someone approaching his fifties.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Annie and 2baba’s video

The adorable clip got members of the internet gushing over the husband and wife. Read some comments sighted below:

ammymakas said:

"He Reach to Hype I Love their Love."

misspragmatic said:

"32 years old boy! Innocent the Vamp."

a_yo_fe said:

"See as i dey blush."

angel_ehiz said:

"2Baba be giving forever young vampire vibes."

sowpheey said:

"Beautiful people."

chinedu_morah said:

"They love each other a lot."

anniee725 said:

"See me smiling like fish."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

2baba and Blackface finally squash beef

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that history was made at the night of tribute ceremony organised for the late legendary singer Sound Sultan.

Former Plantashun Boiz group was spotted together on the stage for the first time in years after they broke up.

2baba and Blackface were seen interacting with each other as they sang past hit songs to eulogise their late friend.

Source: Legit